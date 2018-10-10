Artomatix completes €2.7m investment round with Suir Valley

Artomatix, an award-winning artificial intelligence software has completed a funding round led by Suir Valley Ventures totalling €2.7 million.

Artomatix uses machine learning to radically speed up scan-based artistic workflow. Textures and backgrounds in 3D gamespace have been radically enhanced by scan-based design, and photogrammetry is is fast becoming the gold standard for high-end 3D content generation in games, movies, industrial prototyping and interior design.

The company’s software has been used by 3D artists at AAA Studios around the globe, who took note when Nvidia awarded the firm $100,000 and the label of most promising start-up in 2015.

Artomatix CEO Joe Blake said: “The really exciting thing for me is to see how 3D design concepts pioneered in the entertainment space have become standard for product design and visualisation within mainstream industries like fashion, furniture and automotive. With an increasingly global audience, this investment will allow us to scale rapidly, and reach those international markets.”

Suir Valley Ventures managing partner Barry Downes said: “We believe Artomatix not only complements our existing portfolio, it also allows us to access the new convergence of 3D design and AI. Artomatix technology is about to change every industry exposed to 3D content, cutting costs, speeding up the rendering process and enabling the creation of truly groundbreaking graphics.

According to a 2018 report by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP, the computer graphics market is expected to reach $212 billion by the end of 2023, driven by new platforms like AR/VR, increasing Internet penetration and smartphone usage. The same report cites Artomatix as a major industry player alongside Nvidia, Pixar, and Adobe Systems.

TechCentral Reporters