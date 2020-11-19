Arkphire to be acquired by US tech company Presidio

Arkphire is to be fully acquired by Presidio, a North American IT solutions provider. The deal represents a further consolidation of scale in the ICT services market creating a global IT supply and services business. Arkphire will support Presidio as a strategic platform to drive business expansion across both Europe and Asia Pacific.

Commenting on the acquisition, Paschal Naylor, chief executive, Arkphire (pictured), said: “This announcement with Presidio is a hugely positive development for Arkphire, our people and our customers, equipping us with the ability to extend our global reach and further evolve our service offering to customers in response to their changing needs. We are in the business of enablement. Being part of the enlarged Presidio family will open up many new possibilities and provide us with a natural partner to support the IT needs of our customers, regardless of where they want to do business.”

Presidio’s $3 billion IT solutions and services business has a local presence in over 57 locations across the United States serving approximately 7,300 middle market, large and government organisations across a diverse range of industries.

Presidio CEO Bob Cagnazzi said: “Presidio was attracted to Arkphire by the quality of its portfolio of solutions and services, and the customer-centric culture of excellence that characterized the management team. The acquisition is expected to provide Presidio an opportunity to assimilate Arkphire’s best practices into our own in the US, while providing Presidio a platform to scale our ambitions in Europe and Asia Pacific.”

Established in 1979, Arkphire has grown to become a €160 million business with more than 250 employees and serving customers across more than 90 countries.

The change in ownership at Arkphire will have no immediate impact on day-to-day business operations. The senior management, including its co-founder and chief executive, Paschal Naylor, will remain in their roles.

