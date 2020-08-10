Arkphire signs £50m IT transformation contract with The London Clinic

IT procurement and services company chosen as the charity’s technology infrastructure partner Print Print Trade

Arkphire has signed a £50 million seven-year contract to be The London Clinic’s IT transformation partner.

Under the agreement, Arkphire will deliver IT outsourcing and ensure continuous and sustainable improvements in all aspects of IT.

As the UK’s largest independent charitable hospital, The London Clinic has a pioneering cancer treatment centre that is at the forefront of advancing healthcare. The partnership underpins the charity’s aim to innovate its technology and digital capabilities.

advertisement





Over the last five years, the two organisations have built a strong relationship and have a proven track record of delivery. It is expected that this foundation will continue to develop under the new partnership, enabling both organisations to meet their long-term objectives.

“We are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with The London Clinic and to be enabling their business transformation efforts,” said Jimmy Dalton, CIO, Arkphire. “We are very proud to be delivering core services to a front-line provider of outstanding healthcare.”

“The decision to progress with outsourcing core IT infrastructure services to Arkphire UK came down to trust,” added James Maunder, CIO, The London Clinic. “Arkphire have demonstrated real technical capability and a depth of insight about The London Clinic that gives us the belief that they’re the best people to support our ambitious digital transformation plans. This contract is a game-changer for The London Clinic. I’m confident in Arkphire’s ability to innovate the service and to work in partnership with The London Clinic’s Information Technology team in delivering the strategic needs of the business.”

TechCentral Reporters