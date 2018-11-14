Arkphire acquires CloudStrong

Arkphire has announced plans to acquire Castlebar-based cloud solutions provider CloudStrong. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Over the past four years, Arkphire has grown turnover from €20 million to over €90 million and the company is on track to become a €100 million business this year, providing a full range of technology solutions from the desktop to the data centre.

Founded in 2011 by Oliver Surdival, CloudStrong employs 12 people, providing cloud consultancy services and solutions to SMEs.

CloudStrong received start-up equity funding from Enterprise Ireland and has been a client in Enterprise Ireland’s High Potential Start-up unit, which is dedicated to Irish start-ups with the potential to scale in international markets.

“Arkphire and CloudStrong have a very effective working relationship going back many years. The acquisition formalises this relationship and strengthens Arkphire’s overall cloud services offering, enabling us to bring our complementary skills and capabilities to the market,” said Paschal Naylor, CEO, Arkphire.

Surdival said: “I’m extremely proud of the CloudStrong team and the journey we have undertaken since 2011. Our expert knowledge and experience of cloud solutions and data analytics fits very well and complements the overall Arkphire offering. We are very excited to now become part of the Arkphire Group and to leverage the synergies we have to support our real growth potential.

Arkphire employs over 90 people across its various divisions providing a range of IT services, from IT procurement through to managed services, networking and the data centre. This latest acquisition will now see Arkphire add specialist cloud consultancy support and expertise to directly support clients looking to consider and adopt cloud-based solutions that can help them transform the way their businesses operate. The company recently secured investment from private capital firm Bregal Milestone.

TechCentral Reporters