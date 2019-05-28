Applications for the 2019 Enterprise Ireland Clinical Innovation Award open

The winner will receive a €15,000 Commercialisation Feasibility Fund to investigate the commercial feasibility of their innovation

Applications for the 2019 Clinical Innovation Award open tomorrow, 29 May.

Presented by Enterprise Ireland in partnership with Cleveland Clinic Innovations, the successful applicant will receive a €15,000 Commercialisation Feasibility Fund.

Since 2011, the award has supported commercial feasibility studies of Irish healthcare professionals’ innovations.

Aside from receiving funding, the commercial prospects of the winner’s innovation will be explored, and attempts will be made to determine its place in the healthcare market.

They will also be given the opportunity to showcase their innovation at a sponsored visit to the Cleveland Clinic Ohio, where they will receive feedback from its US clinical and commercial networks.

Funding will also be awarded to two runners-up, who will each receive a €15,000 Commercialisation Feasibility Fund.

Speaking at the launch, Cyrus Doctor, 2015 Clinical Innovation Award winner and founder of Starling Surgical, said: “As a full-time Orthopaedic registrar, I had an idea to change the way operative wounds are closed but was unsure how I could develop it.

This award gave him the “financial support and expert resources to take a small idea and develop it into a new medical device that can have a significant clinical impact on patients. Starling Surgical is now an established start-up company which has raised over €1 million investment.”

More information on the 2019 Clinical Innovation Award can be found on the Enterprise Ireland website.

Submissions close on 3pm, 31 July.

TechCentral Reporters