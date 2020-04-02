App to help assess and control workforce infection risk made freely available

Andea's Covid-19 app allows for rapid risk assessment of employees

Developer of the cloud based Manufacturo platform, Andea, has developed a free app to support manufacturing companies during the coronavirus pandemic.

Designed to quickly and effectively assess the quarantine needs of employees, the app gathers information such as current symptoms, recent travels, general health, and potentially related disorders, to evaluate employee infection risks.

Andea said the app should help management to decide whether workers should be quarantined or not, and therefore, whether to shut down a plant or to manufacture with the available workforce.

Credit: Andea

“We cannot stop a pandemic, but we can give our best to help control it. We believe that by putting this application into use, we will help companies combat the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and better manage this unprecedented crisis,” said Pawel Mierzwa, VP and co-founder at Andea.

To get the app, companies must register on the Manufacturo web site.

TechCentral Reporters