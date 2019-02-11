AMI creates 30 jobs as part of investment strategy

IT disposal firm eyes increased demand for services post-GDPR

IT recycling company AMI has announced plans to create 30 new jobs in the next two years across its Dublin and Belfast locations.

The €4 million investment will bring the company’s overall headcount to 90 and will consist of acquisitions and the growth of its deployment and relocation service, forecast to generate more than €1.15 million over the period.

The funding comes from an external investment of €570,000 from investor Rob Clarke, retained shareholder earnings of €1.71 million and debt finance of €1.71 million. Clarke will also be appointed to AMI’s board as chairman.

“AMI is a great example of an Irish business success story, establishing itself during the recession and going from strength to strength since then – creating employment opportunities in both Dublin and Belfast,” said Clarke. “It’s refreshing to see a company not rest on its laurels but instead pursue ambitious growth targets with a clear expansion plan in mind. In my role as chairman, I hope to use my experience to help AMI achieve these goals and to consolidate its position as the leading IT recycling company on the island of Ireland.”

The investment comes as AMI marks a significant period of recent growth, having more than doubled its workforce from 25 to 60 in the last three years, and growing revenues by over 50% in the past two years to €8.1 million.

Philip McMichael, CEO, AMI, said: “AMI has had another stellar year in 2018 and we’re seeking to capitalise on our current growth with this strategic investment. The requirement of organisations to show compliance with GDPR legislation by securely disposing old IT equipment is fuelling demand for our services. The additional hires, expanded premises and the development of our technology and service capabilities will all support us in meeting this increasing demand.”

TechCentral Reporters