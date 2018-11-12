Amber centre professor named researcher of the year at SFI awards

More than 350 academics gather for annual Science Summit

Ireland’s first advanced ERC grant awardee in the physical sciences, Prof John Boland, was named the SFI researcher of the year award at a ceremony held today at the SFI Science Summit.

Some 350 members of the Irish research community attended the Summit, held at the Ballsbridge Hotel in Dublin.

The Science Foundation Ireland Awards recognises the accomplishments of an SFI-funded researcher who has either for the year of the award or throughout their career.

Prof Boland received his BSc degree from University College Dublin and PhD from the California Institute of Technology. He is a professor in the School of Chemistry at Trinity College Dublin and a former cirector of the Centre for Research on Adaptive Nanostructures and Nanodevices (CRANN) and materials research centre Amber. His current research interests involve the electrical and mechanical properties of nanoscale materials, and the exploitation of nanoscale connectivity in device applications.

“I am delighted to accept this award from Science Foundation Ireland,” said Prof Boland. “Being recognised as researcher of the year is no small accolade and I am deeply honoured to receive it.

“Alongside my own work on nanoscale materials there are many diverse research projects ongoing across Ireland, and it is wonderful to see representatives from those being recognised.”

Director General of SFI and Chief Scientific Adviser to the Government of Ireland, Prof Mark Ferguson said: “Every year the Science Foundation Ireland Awards provide an opportunity to highlight some of the excellent impacts and achievements of our research community. I want to congratulate the winners on their dedication and the contribution they are making to Ireland’s economy and society. I am confident that their success will be a source of inspiration to their peers and, more importantly, to the next generation of researchers in Ireland.”

The theme for this year’s Summit was Disruptive Innovation Transforming Society, which is reflective of recent transformations in the Irish research landscape to facilitate impactful research arising from challenge-based funding initiatives.

Full list of winners:

SFI researcher of the Year

Prof John Boland, Trinity College Dublin and SFI research centre Amber

SFI early career researcher of the year

Dr Tomás Ryan, Trinity College Dublin

SFI industry partnership award

Dr Ivan O’Connell, Tyndall National Institute

SFI best international engagement award

Prof Peter O’Brien, Tyndall Photonics

SFI entrepreneurship award

Prof Eoin Casey, University College Dublin

SFI outstanding contribution to STEM communication

Dr Niamh Shaw, Blackrock Castle Observatory and Cork Institute of Technology

SFI best reported impact

Prof Jane Farrar, Trinity College Dublin

Prof Gianpiero Cavalleri, SFI research centre FutureNeuro and RCSI

SFI research image of the year

Dr Sithara Sreenilayam Pavithran, Dublin City University

TechCentral Reporters