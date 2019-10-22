AirSpeed Telecom’s high speed broadband enables new Laois digital hub

Diverse connectivity ensures reliable broadband for Webmill’s co-working facility Print Print Trade

AirSpeed Telecom, a telecommunications products and services provider, is to supply new digital hub Webmill with high speed broadband.

Webmill’s state of the art co-working facility is based in Mountmellick, Co. Laois. Complete with 44 desks, meeting rooms, a recreation space, and privacy booths, the space was designed to foster co-working. AirSpeed Telecom’s always-on, high-speed broadband with scalable bandwidth will allow Webmill to expand, depending on its future needs.

“We didn’t want to wait for the right opportunity, we wanted to create it. Rather than endure long commutes and daily congestion, residents of Webmill can choose to live and work in places that they can walk or cycle to, which are connected by reliable broadband and state-of-the-art technology,” said Paddy Buggy, manager of the Mountmellick Development Association.

“We’ve created a facility that allows entrepreneurs and employees to use collaborative spaces, co-working spaces, mingle with other entrepreneurs and have efficient access to everything from insights into the latest technology to legal and financial advice.”

“I’m sure Webmill will be a success delivering new business ideas and initiatives, as well as supporting those who desire a shorter commute to enhance their quality of life,” said David O’Connor, account manager, AirSpeed Telecom. “It’s a fantastic community initiative and the Mountmellick Development Association should be very proud of this achievement.”

TechCentral Reporters