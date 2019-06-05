Aerohive launches new partner portal to fuel channel success

The focus of Partner Portal is to maximise efficiency and enhance user experience Print Print Trade

Cloud-managed network provider, Aerohive Networks, have launched a new Partner Portal to serve channel affiliates and streamline business transactions.

Built on Salesforce Partner Communities, the platform preps partners for success through connecting, communicating and equipping them with effective tools and resources.

The focus of the platform is to maximise efficiency through the channel process and improve user experience.

According to the company, the system delivers four benefits to partners: automated onboarding, amplified marketing, accelerated sales and analysed performance.

“We’re fostering greater success through well-organized and up-to-date tools that help users better manage opportunities, become more competitive, and drive product demand. We’re giving them the support they need to create the best business possible,” said Alan Amrod, senior vice president of products and sales, Aerohive Networks.

Aerohive will host several training sessions on the Partner Portal in the coming weeks.

TechCentral Reporters