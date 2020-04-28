Adapt, OSi initiative opens access to Covid-19 data

Researchers at Adapt, the SFI Research Centre for Digital Media Technology hosted by Trinity College Dublin, and Ordnance Survey Ireland (OSi) have opened data access to researchers and app developers to the Covid-19 health surveillance monitor via a linked data portal and the government’s open data portal.

This format will facilitate easier data integration into data analysis systems and web apps being developed by researchers and app developers.

The data.geohive.ie portal has been developed by Ordnance Survey Ireland and the SFI Adapt research centre for publication of geospatial data as Linked Open Data.

Data.geohive.ie allows third parties to consult authoritative administrative boundary data, selected data about buildings and enable the development of novel software and mobile applications.

In a separate development, researchers from the Adapt centre have been working with governments to manage the flow of information about the pandemic across cultural divides.

The Interact team, headed up by Prof Sharon O’Brien, Professor of Translation Studies at the School of Applied Language & Intercultural Studies in DCU, has so far partnered with international organisations, companies, and universities to provide a multifaceted approach to crisis translation and are supporting governments and local organisations to provide translation services through policy, training, technology, and ethics-based research.

Interact has been supporting government administrations in New Zealand, where it worked with Wellington City Council’s community liaison officer to support communications with migrant and refugee communities.

In January 2020, a translator in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Wuhan, China contacted the team to provide guidance on ensuring that foreign nationals understood the government updates issued by Chinese officials at the outset of the pandemic.

