ActionPoint acquires ICT Project Management

Second acquisition in three years for the Limerick based firm Print Print Trade

ActionPoint, Ireland’s leading digital transformation services firm today announced the successful acquisition of Dublin based IT services firm, ICT Project Management in a multi-million euro deal. This is the second acquisition in the past three years for ActionPoint and expedites their mission to be the leading Digital Transformation Services provider in the Irish market. ActionPoint customers include Munster Rugby, National Lottery, and the Department of Foreign Affairs amongst many other Irish, US and UK based clients.

The deal will further strengthen ActionPoint’s position in the Dublin market and ICT Project Management’s existing customers will benefit from the addition of cloud, software development and digital transformation expertise that the Limerick firm is renowned for. After the acquisition, the combined revenues of the ActionPoint Technology group are in excess of €16 million. The company also expects to announce that more than a dozen jobs will be created in the next 18 to 24 months as a result of this acquisition, strengthening the service offering for both their Irish and international client base.

The addition of ICT Project Management to the ActionPoint group will bolster their presence across the country with offices in Limerick, Dublin, Cork, Galway, and Lisburn which in turn will allow the business to grow its client base and assist companies to get their organisation online and achieve their full potential.

Founded by Barry Byrne in 2002 and headquartered in Ballymount, Dublin, ICT Project Management specialises in the design, implementation, and maintenance of IT services for a wide range of businesses. The company provides services to clients across a wide range of sectors including biotechnology, legal, financial services, and manufacturing.

“We are delighted to announce this partnership with ICT Project Management,” said David Jeffreys, CEO of ActionPoint. “Today’s news is another significant milestone for ActionPoint as we expand our strong national presence into Dublin. I am truly proud of our team who have driven this expansion. We now have an extensive client base which includes the whole island of Ireland and the UK and the US. Without their dedicated work, today’s announcement would not have been possible.

“Barry and the team have built a reputation for excellent customer service and technical expertise over the last 19 years, and we are excited to add ActionPoint’s capability to support ICT’s customers in their Digital Transformation journey.”

Barry Byrne, project management founder and managing director, ICT, said: “This is a very exciting day in the history of our company. From the beginning, ICT Project Management has been focused on removing the complexity from IT service delivery, focusing instead on delivering efficient, effective service solutions to our customers.”

