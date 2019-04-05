Abodoo wins global start-up award

Ireland-based smart working company Abodoo won the start-up award at the Think Global Forum Awards at an event held in California and Dublin on Wednesday.

Abodoo brings together technology, talent mapping infrastructures, local communities, skilled professionals, co-working hubs and private sector businesses, to hold businesses get access and employ the skilled workers regardless of their location.

In 2018, Abodoo partnered with Vodafone Ireland in a bid to educate employers on the benefits and importance of SmartWorking. In addition, Abodoo provides direct support to the Gigabit Hubs initiative launched by Vodafone and SIRO and in the UK in 2018. A US launch is imminent.

Ben Wainwright, co-founder, Abodoo was thrilled to have received the award on behalf of the team and said: “The team has worked incredibly hard (like all start ups) and it’s great to have our hard work recognized – a real boost to the team and an honour to win in the face of such strong competition.”

TechCentral Reporters