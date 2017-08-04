Ulster University-led energy storage project awarded €6.7m

Ulster University has launched an EU-funded €6.7 million cross-border research project to develop a range of consumer-owned energy storage resources.

The launch of Ulster University’s SPIRE 2 project follows the UK Government’s announcement of a complete transformation of how energy will be generated, stored and used in the future.

SPIRE 2 is one of three Ulster University research projects to have secured €23 million as part of a recent SEUPB funding round.

The project involves collaboration between Ulster University, three research institutes and 14 businesses via a cross-border Virtual Research Graduate School.

Project leader and Director of the Centre for Sustainable Technologies at Ulster University Prof Neil Hewitt, said: “The announcement by the Business Secretary Greg Clarke outlined how the UK Government intends to stimulate a drastic modernisation of energy markets.

“The SPIRE 2 project will help to deliver this by looking at how energy storage resources owned by homeowners and businesses can resolve the problem of the variability of output from renewable energy. If consumers can store energy effectively, that will allow very high levels of renewables to be integrated into power grids globally, at the same time as putting consumers at the heart of the energy system.

“Collaboration between research institutes and businesses is key to the success of this project and we are excited to be working with so many partner organisations. Working together, we can intensify technological innovation in the region and create pathways to commercialise advanced energy storage solutions. We want this region to be internationally recognised as an energy storage innovator as this will attract global industry interest and investment.

“The project will create 17 PhD studentships and will further develop six post-doctoral researchers. By creating this supply of highly-educated developers, able to transform research ideas into commercial reality, SPIRE 2 will also contribute to local economic growth. These positions are now open to applicants and offer an opportunity to be involved in strategically significant global energy research.”

It is expected that SPIRE 2 will generate at least eight intellectual property disclosures in areas ranging from thermochemical material storage to heat pump design and ways to prevent biofouling.

The project’s partner organisations are Queen’s University Belfast, Strathclyde University, Dundalk IT, Arbarr Group, Sunamp, Glen Dimplex, AES Kilroot Power, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Community Energy Scotland, B9 Energy Group, Climote, SSE, Energia, ESB Innovation, Ulster Farmers Union and The Authentic Food Company.

Match-funding for the project has been provided by the Dept of Jobs, Enterprise & Innovation in Ireland and the Dept for the Economy in Northern Ireland.

TechCentral Reporters