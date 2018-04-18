Paessler AG begins channel partner recruitment in Ireland

Network monitoring company Paessler AG, has begun a dedicated channel partner recruitment drive to tap into Ireland’s growing technology market.

Paessler’s PRTG Network Monitor offers a flexible way to monitor IT infrastructure and allows IT administrators to watch the company network around the clock with the aim of achieving zero downtime.

The company, headquartered in Nuremburg, Germany, has 200,000 global users across 170 markets andboasts a support staff of more than 200 devoted to sales, pre-sales and marketing assistance to partners across the globe.

Network monitoring assists the tech industry by providing an introductory product that can be offered to clients before or during a technology or system improvement phase. Nearly everything can be improved through better monitoring – expanding into multiple sites, monitoring websites, e-mail, VoIP and virtual environments are all areas in which Irish businesses will need support as digital transformation and automation continue to take hold. Monitoring can also identify weaknesses in other areas such as hardware, security monitoring or failures in the network.

“Paessler offers partners the chance to participate in a platform that is focused on creating new opportunities in business, strengthening customer loyalty and creating up-selling and cross-selling opportunities. We look forward to working with local partners to further grow the Paessler PRTG business in Ireland,” said Martin Hodgson, Paessler AG head of sales for Ireland & UK (pictured).

“Network Monitoring is a young but growing market with a limited number of qualified experts and Paessler believes that by working closely with suitable partners we can quickly develop a team to service Ireland’s growing economy.”

TechCentral Reporters