Irish ebikes to launch at motorcycle show

Volt Motorcycles to unveil 5 new models at Carole Nash Irish Motorbike & Scooter Show Print Print Life

The Wexford-based manufacturer of electric motorcycles and scooters, Volt Motorcycles, will launch five new models at the Carole Nash Irish Motorbike and Scooter Show at the RDS, Dublin, this weekend.

Running from Friday 27 February to Sunday 1 March, the show has all the latest and greatest on two wheels, from the new BMW S1000RR to the highly anticipated 2015 YZF-R1 and its MotoGP stable mate, the M1, and many more.

Volt Motorcycles is Ireland’s first manufacturer of electric motorcycles and scooters, numbers among just a handful of independent producers globally. This innovative Irish company has designed and developed a range of motorbikes and scooters to suit all tastes and requirements, from the beginner to the more seasoned rider.

Volt 220

Leading the way will be the Volt 220. Inspired by the styling of the racing machines, the Volt 220 has the sleek lines of a thoroughbred and an impressive spec. Designed for urban usage primarily, its top speed of 100kph is ideal for the commuter and city riding. The bike has a standard range of 120km per single charge, which can be upgraded to 200km. It takes between 4 and 8 hours to charge from a standard household electric socket.

All of Volt’s vehicles can be charged at home or in the workplace, meaning that owning an electric motorcycle has never been easier, says the maker.

Volt said that all its models embody its ethos of efficiency and enjoyment, meaning that the machines are not only well engineered, but also fun to ride. Weighing just 115kg with the battery, the Volt 220 certainly sounds as if it will be a hoot, as most electric bikes have maximum torque available from very low revs.

The Volt 220 also boasts LED lights, ABS disc brakes all round, all in a lightweight, compact package.

London preview

“We previewed a single bike recently at the MCN London motorbike show in the UK and received an incredible response,” said Colin Darby, managing director, Volt Motorcycles. “While we could have launched the full range there, it was important to me to have the world premier back home and the Carole Nash Irish Motorbike & Scooter Show is easily the best platform to do so.”

“Every year we try to bring something new and innovative to the show,” said Ruth Lemass, organiser, Carole Nash Irish Motorbike & Scooter Show. “To have an Irish manufacturer is unique enough but the fact they are making electric bikes certainly fits into that category. We are honoured that they have chosen our event to host the world premier of their range. I can’t wait to see the full range of the motorbikes and scooters and I am sure that thousands more bike enthusiasts also will be interested in finding out about them.”

In addition to the Volt 220, the company will première a range of city and maxi scooters at the show. The range is designed, said Volt, with a mixture of retro and modern looks to ensure they appeal to all visitors.

Commuter interest

“Most interest we have had so far is from the urban rider who wants a low running cost solution for their commute,” said Darby. “When you consider that the average commute is around 20 kilometres a day and that an electric alternative that will cost less than €200 to run a year, it makes great financial sense. We are not looking to replace but to supplement riders’ experiences and save them money in the long run. Of course, we want to do all of this while keeping the motorcyclist experience exciting and fun as well.”

“Anyone who purchases one of our bikes can see the advantages immediately. You have no more fuel, no oil and no exhaust, virtually eliminating all routine powertrain maintenance. In addition, there are no emissions so Volt riders will be contributing to a cleaner and quieter environment.”

Pricing, availability and support details will be released at the show.

For show tickets and further detail see the show web site.

TechCentral Reporters