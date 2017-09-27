DIT, Intel to work on talent and diversity projects

Dublin Institute of Technology (DIT) and Intel Ireland have signed a memorandum of understanding that will see the two work together on projects to develop and encourage future talent and increase the representation of women in STEM professions.

The MoU, signed by DIT President, Prof Brian Norton and Eamonn Sinnott, vice president and general manager, Intel, will provide for the formation of strategic working groups, where staff will work collaboratively on action plans in education, outreach, research, and innovation.

“Intel first made the decision to invest in Ireland back in 1989 and what has followed since has been a remarkable journey that has seen Ireland become home to one of the most advanced technology centres in the world,” said Sinnott.

“This development has been underpinned by the strong relationships we have built with academic institutions and the innovation community across Ireland. This new memorandum… represents an exciting new chapter between our two organisations.”

Prof Norton said: “DIT has had a close working partnership with Intel for many years and many of our graduates have joined the company.

“This year, with Intel support, we opened an Internet of Things lab in DIT Kevin Street and their continued support and collaboration will help us to develop further initiatives in a number of important areas such as the establishment of a pilot graduate development programme for manufacturing technicians and projects focused on increasing the representation of women students and graduates at all levels in STEM disciplines.”

