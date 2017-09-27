Digital Hub, BIMM Institute strike a chord with Liber8 Music Project

The Digital Hub and BIMM Institute Dublin are collaborating on a free afterschool music programme for 13- to 17-year-olds in the Liberties area of Dublin.

The Liber8 Music Project will engage with some of Dublin’s most renowned musicians as tutors to the students, including Kieran McGuinness from Delorentos, Louise McNamara from Heathers, and James Byrne from Villagers.

The Project has been designed to give young people who may have limited exposure to music and digital media, an opportunity to immerse themselves in a creative environment, whilst being introduced to some of the 21st Century Skills necessary to support their future careers.

The 10-week pilot will run during the 2017/2018 academic year with two classes of 20 young people attending.

Commenting on the launch of the new programme, Fiach Mac Conghail, chief executive officer, The Digital Hub, said: “We are excited to launch this new learning initiative with one of our local partners, BIMM Institute Dublin. Our community is located in one of Dublin City’s most vibrant districts and its young residents now have a wonderful opportunity to unleash their creativity and learn new music and digital media skills in a fun environment. At The Digital Hub, we are committed to the local community and we continue to deliver learning programmes for all people across all age groups.”

Alan Cullivan, College Principal, BIMM Institute Dublin, said: “With The Liber8 Music Project, BIMM Institute Dublin aims to play a part in exposing students from Dublin 8 to life at a third level college with the aim of reinforcing the idea that attending college is an attractive option, as well as a realistic goal.

“With an established presence in the heart of the Liberties on Francis St. and The Coombe since 2011, BIMM Institute Dublin is actively supporting and adding to the development of the local community by establishing this exciting new project in collaboration with the team at The Digital Hub.”

Closing date for completed applications is Monday 2 October and can be made through the Digital Hub website.

TechCentral Reporters