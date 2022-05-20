Zoom’s Magnus Falk on growing an app into a platform A global success story and how to get the most from the circular economy Radio

This week we catch a glimpse of what’s coming for Zoom direct from advisor to the CIO Magnus Falk. Also, find out about brilliant simple ways to give old hardware a brand new 2022 lease of life.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud and Spotify or find us via RSS and pod.link.

For more on Zoom visit https://zoom.us

advertisement





You can learn more about Zorin OS at https://zorin.com/os/