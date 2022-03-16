Zipp Mobility launches shared e-bike service in Dublin E-bikes available to rent in various locations across the Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown area Life

Ireland’s leading micromobility operator Zipp Mobility has launched a new shared e-bike service in Dublin in partnership with the Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

While the company is already a significant player in the European e-scooter sharing market, with operations in eight cities in the UK and Poland, the launch of the Dún Laoghaire e-bike service represents Zipp’s first micromobility operation in Ireland. Zipp plans to launch shared e-bike services in other cities across the country later this year.

As part of a pilot scheme, the new e-bikes will be available to rent in various locations across the Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown area with the Zipp fleet scaling up over time. Zipp plans to launch daily, weekly, and monthly passes in the coming weeks.

Users must download the Zipp Mobility app, create an account, and scan an e-bike to start their ride. Users are asked to start and finish all rides at designated parking locations and Sheffield bike stands.

Zipp’s operation in Dublin will use only zero emissions vehicles such as e-cargo bikes. It will also hire a local team to run the operation and avoid the gig-economy staffing model used by some shared micromobility operators.

Speaking at the launch, which was held at NovaUCD where Zipp Mobility is headquartered, Charlie Gleeson, CEO and founder, Zipp Mobility, said: “We started Zipp to bring sustainable, safe and community-centric transport solutions to Irish towns and cities, so we are so excited to be able to finally launch on home soil. Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council are a true trailblazer in the sustainable mobility space, and we are so proud to be partnering with them as we seek to bring ‘mobility done right’ to Irish communities.”

“I welcome the issuing of a further temporary Bike Share Licence to Zipp Mobility,” said Cllr Lettie McCarthy, Cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council. “These low-cost bike share schemes can encourage more people to cycle over short trips, especially those who do not own a bike.”

Since its establishment in 2019 Zipp Mobility has raised €2.1 million in funding from a number private and angel investors including former Irish rugby player Brian O’Driscoll, Barry Maloney of Balderton Capital, Enterprise Ireland, and through a campaign on the Spark crowdfunding platform.

The company, an Enterprise Ireland high potential start-up, plans to launch shared e-scooter services in several Irish towns and cities including Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway, Kildare, and Waterford once the Road Traffic and Roads Bill 2021 is passed into law. The company is also planning to begin operations in Spain later this year.

Rowena Dwyer, head of sustainability and climate, Enterprise Ireland said: “Enterprise Ireland is delighted to see Zipp Mobility launch its first e-bike service in Ireland. Sustainability is a core pillar in Enterprise Ireland’s new ‘Leading In A Changing World’ strategy and it is very positive to see an innovative Irish start-up partnering with a local authority to provide low-carbon travel options.”

Zipp Mobility currently has a staff of 25 based between its offices in Dublin, UK, Spain, and Poland and is looking to create 50 new jobs in Ireland alone over the next year.

TechCentral Reporters