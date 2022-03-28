Zinkworks to create 50 new roles for Co. Donegal New Letterkenny hub to provide development services including 5G network consulting and deployment Trade

Zinkworks has established a software engineering hub in the CoLab facility on the Letterkenny IT Campus in Letterkenny Co. Donegal, where it will create 50 new jobs over the next 18 months.

The Letterkenny hub will provide software development services including 5G network consulting, 5G network deployment, telecommunications R&D, and ICT consultancy. The new roles will be across the areas of senior and mid-level software developers as well as a graduate programme.

Founded in 2018, Zinkworks currently employs 180 people at its head office in Athlone, Co. Westmeath. The company’s focus is primarily in research and development in telecommunications, particularly on 5G, where it works with world leading clients, delivering its own portfolio of products to market.

This project is supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland. Denis Curran, head of regions, property and enterprise development at IDA Ireland said: “The decision by Zinkworks to establish a software engineering hub in Co. Donegal is very welcome news.

“It is a strong endorsement of the high-quality talent pool available in Donegal and across the North West region. It also demonstrates IDA Ireland’s continued commitment to winning jobs and investment for regional locations.”

“The key to our success is our people,” said Aileen Cramer, COO of Zinkworks. “We build an environment where people can grow and be at their best. Instead of asking people to commute to us or asking them to work from home all the time, we’re bringing our office to where our people are.”

TechCentral Reporters