Zero-touch IoT provisioning from Cubic Telecom

Connectivity management specialist Cubic Telecom has developed a technology to simplify and streamline cellular IoT connectivity for device makers, system integrators and cloud providers.

Using the fastest LTE and 5G-ready for IoT and zero-touch SIM provisioning, the company says it has addressed each of the pain-points experienced in transferring data securely from IoT devices to the cloud.

The announcement was made at Microsoft Inspire event in Las Vegas.

According to Cubic Telecom, as software written on devices can often differ to that written on selected cloud services, a manual action is typically required to onboard a device. To address this issue and eliminate the need for human intervention, the company has built a workflow which enables a zero-touch cellular provisioning feature for connecting IoT devices to the chosen network and cloud. Device connectivity is configured end-to-end automatically and securely at the time it is first powered up to enable the seamless transfer of data.

With the new software, the company says enterprises will no longer need to onboard each device manually to the preferred network and cloud, as they currently do. By using X.509 certificates data is authenticated, verified and encrypted, remaining secure as it transfers to the cloud via a private cellular network rather than through the public internet.

“The launch of our Cloud-to-Chip solution marks a turning point in IoT LTE and 5G-ready connectivity,” said Barry Napier, CEO, Cubic Telecom. “Enterprises have historically encountered challenges integrating IoT devices with cloud services, facing engineering delays and high costs. That’s where Cubic has come in. By combining critical security features, a cloud registration manager, network policy management, the ability to make updates Over-The-Air, and SIM lifecycle management, Cubic has simplified this complex integration process.”

“Enterprises searching for an automated IoT connectivity solution can now benefit from reduced network complexities, thus saving time, money and effort. We are proud to be the first to market with this zero-touch cellular IoT connectivity solution,” said Napier.

