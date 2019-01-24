Xiaomi teases a folding phone

Video teaser hints at far smoother display than Royole’s FlexPai Print Print Life

Xiaomi has released a teaser video of its first folding phone following months of rumours, concept leaks and even finished products around the folding theme from manufacturers including Samsung, Lenovo and Royole.

The video shows off what initially appears to be a small tablet which then folds at two hinges at roughly 25% and 75% of the device’s length – the middle 50% of the screen acts as the phone display, while the two outer-quarters swing around to the back of the phone and clip neatly together against the device’s rear.

The tablet which was originally held in portrait mode is turned 90 degrees to landscape and used as a phone. While this is obviously a staged demo so any display of reliable functionality should be taken with a large pinch of salt, the transition between the tablet and phone mode for the device looks fairly seamless.

Xiaomi has been tight-lipped about further details, but co-founder and president Lin Bin has revealed that while this device is just an engineering model, the company has overcome “a series of technical problems such as flexible folding screen technology, four-wheel drive folding shaft technology, flexible cover technology and MIUI adaptation.”

With Mobile World Congress fast approaching the folding innovation is sure to be shown in full force this year, as Xiaomi join other large manufacturers including Samsung, Huawei and Lenovo who are known to be in development of foldable devices.

It appears LG, on the other hand, are attempting to make a detachable screen work rather than going for the folding route.

IDG News Service