Workair expands remote-working services to support businesses hit by pandemic

Health services firm LetsGetChecked continues vital Covid-19 testing as a result of Workair support Print Print Trade

Irish cloud-communications company Workair has expanded its suite of remote-working services to better enable Irish businesses to continue to work in a distributed way amid the Covid-19 crisis.

According to a statement from the company, Workair’s new unified communications platform will support remote, mobile, and home-based workers to collaborate and connect with customers at any time and on any device.

Workair has been developing its services to meet demand for distributed and remote working solutions since the Covid-19 outbreak. It recently enabled other companies challenged by the lockdown restrictions, including travel agency Hannon Travel, law firm Whitney Moore, HR software company Intelligo, and Eden Recruitment, to continue servicing customers in an innovative, efficient and cost-effective manner.

“With countries, economies and the whole business world grappling with the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19, companies need remote solutions to help sustain their businesses, reduce costs and drive efficiencies in what is the toughest of times,” said Stephen Mackarel, managing director, Workair Ireland.

“Already focused on cloud-based solutions for every type of business, we have been ramping up our fully-functional remote-operation services since the outbreak, and now our unified platform will further enable our clients’ staff to continue to be productive and customer-focused remotely in this incredibly challenging environment.

“Companies of all sizes in Ireland are dealing with massive financial, operational and CRM challenges and business managers are having to work out totally new ways of leading. Our single, unified technology solutions will drive efficiencies, keep costs down, provide performance metrics and ultimately support enterprise recovery in the new COVID-19 business world.”

Workair has been working with existing clients, as well as providing solutions to new customers, to enable SMEs to continue to effectively run their day-to-day business and ensure their staff can work remotely.

Since Workair partnered with LetsGetChecked 12 months ago, the health insights company has been better able to continue development of critical new Covid-19 testing services that confirm patient results within 48 hours.

Covid-19 forced LetsGetChecked to rapidly enable remote-working solutions for its staff following the closure of its Dublin and New York offices. Workair helped the company to provide 8×8’s unified communications solution across its worldwide base. Within 10 days, LetsGetChecked’s call center operations were re-activated, enabling its customer-support staff to operate remotely and continue critical work enabling testing services for the Covid-19 disease.

“It’s been great to be a part of such a tangible example of businesses pulling together like this,” said Mark Donaghy, product manager at LetsGetChecked.

“LetsGetChecked has seen a huge increase in test orders because our customers can safely test from home without putting themselves or others at risk. Thanks to the quick turnaround from the Workair team, we have been able to keep this vital medical service going at a time it is needed most and we are now actively testing and supporting healthcare workers with our coronavirus testing solution.”

TechCentral Reporters