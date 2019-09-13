Women in management roles more likely to be discriminated than men

Women in management roles are more likely than men to have experienced discrimination at work, according to Workhuman. The Irish-American technology company found that 32% of women have faced workplace discrimination, compared to 25% of men.

The 2019 International Employee Survey Report was designed to better understand employee motivations and to improve work cultures. It involved more than 3,500 participants in Ireland, United Kingdom, United States and Canada.

Across the board, 26% of workers have felt discriminated against at some point in their career. The main reasons for this were age (52%), gender identity (30%), race (29%), political views (20%) and sexual orientation (9%).

Looking at individual sectors, 50% of women working in IT and 100% in hospitality said hiring or promotion decisions in their company are based on gender and/or race.

It highlighted that men are twice as likely as women to be in senior management or executive roles. Over half (53%) of those men have received an annual bonus of over €1,000, compared to 27% of women in the same positions.

As well as receiving lower compensation, working in senior or executive roles takes a personal toll; 23% of women do not have a good work/life balance, 14% of men said the same.

Further, 51% of women and 47% of men in middle and front-line management positions say a manager has taken credit for their work.

“The stark findings in this report show that Ireland, among other markets around the world, has a way to go before we can say there is gender equity in every workplace,” said Niamh Graham, vice president of global HR, Workhuman.

“This survey helps us understand the problems but also points to how we can improve workplace cultures. Employees want to work at organisations where they feel appreciated, recognised and do meaningful work. Embedding a positive culture of recognition, gratitude and allowing people to be themselves at work will help employees thrive and help employers improve relationships, retention of workers, and the organisation’s productivity.”

TechCentral Reporters