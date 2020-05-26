WIT begins virtual drop-in sessions for CAO applicants

Following its week of virtual open days in April, Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) is offering further supports for the CAO applicants of 2020.

One of the highlights of ‘Ask WIT’ is the facility for individual consultations with members of WIT’s outreach team. Pre-booked virtual drop-in slots are available from 25 May to 1 July, the CAO change of mind deadline.

Lecturers from across the institute’s 70 CAO courses have come onboard to support their future students with 24 discipline-specific WIT Talks scheduled over a five-week period.

In addition, Web chat and virtual tours are also available.

Dr Derek O’Byrne, Registrar and Vice President for Academic Affairs, WIT said: “Indeed, more than ever, applicants should be reflecting on their true interests and abilities in making those important career choices, and our supports will help people find out what they are best suited to.”

“The CAO change of mind facility opened on 5 May and many prospective students and their parents will need to start thinking about confirming their CAO choices, before the 1 July deadline.”

Two members of the institute’s outreach team, John Power and Claire Holden, will be on hand for more detailed queries via the Virtual Drop-In. These pre-booked session will give applicants or their parents the opportunity to have a private discussion about individual scenarios.

“Our WIT Talks will be hosted on Zoom and are designed to give CAO applicants interested in studying a WIT course a forum to ask course questions,” said Power. “They will be hosted by lecturing staff in that area. They are ideal for anybody who wants to understand the differences between courses or who have a few questions before they confirm their choices. Participants can get involved, ask questions and have the chance to meet and see other prospective students.”

For full details see www.wit.ie/cao.

TechCentral Reporters