Wireless chargers: FAQs and myth busting

Wireless chargers are now a reality. Modern smartphones come boasting about their Qi-certified wireless charging feature. These elegant wireless chargers are a positive step towards a wire-free future, and the technology itself is constantly being improved to increase their effective distance.

The magic of science

Your Qi wireless charging device relies on inductive charging, which is the wireless power transfer process based on electromagnetic induction, i.e., a conductive wire with a flowing electrical current, which will have concentric magnetic fields around its circumference.

How is this applied to wireless chargers?

In simplified terms, you place two coils of electric wires close to each other and pass electricity through one coil. When electricity is flowing, the magnetic fields of this wire will cause electricity to pass through the second coil. A wireless charging pad and a Qi-enabled device each have coils that mimic this setup. Some charging pads come with multiple coils to ensure charging regardless of how the device is placed.

Debunking wireless charger myths

Do wireless chargers contribute to health issues and diseases?

Wireless charging uses electricity and magnetic fields. These kinds of fields exist all around us in the modern world. Wireless chargers do not emit exorbitantly large numbers of magnetic fields nor does the electricity passing through it affect the human body in any way. In their current state, wireless chargers do not cause diseases or health issues. They are just as safe as electrical wiring in the home.

Is electromagnetic radiation from a wireless charger dangerous? Can it cause autism?

Your wireless charger emits electromagnetic radiation, with magnetic radiation making up the majority. However, the range of emissions is quite low and does not cause any serious problems. Chargers are only active when in use, so emissions are limited to the duration of use. Currently, no study has found any link to autism, or any other health conditions.

Is data safety an issue?

Data hacking is another common fear related to wireless chargers; however, no real threat exists at present. USB or other wired chargers at public charging stations have a greater threat of data theft.

The only possibility for data theft through a wireless charger is NFC technology, but the device owner would still have to grant access. In conclusion, it is highly unlikely that wireless chargers lead to mobile data theft.

Could wireless chargers demagnetise my credit card?

Most credit cards have a magnetic strip and/or a chip. In the case of the magnetic strip cards, there is a possibility of the card losing functionality when placed on a wireless charger, since they also work using magnetism and could disrupt the information on the card. Cards with chips are not affected by the magnetic fields produced by wireless chargers.

Can wireless chargers cause burns?

Wireless chargers, like any other electrical device, do tend to get hot when in use. However, the temperatures reached are almost always within an acceptable range.

Will overnight charging damage my phone?

For modern devices, this is a myth. One wireless charger can charge multiple devices at a time, and most devices come with safety protocols that prevent overcharging and overheating.

Wireless or wired? The best charging solution

Despite the sleek appearance of wireless chargers, they are not truly wireless as you still need a dedicated plug socket. However, if you have multiple compatible devices, a single charging pad is sufficient for them all, which is better for the environment.

Wired chargers are more portable, making them the preferred choice for travel. You can also continue using your mobile phone while it charges. They also charge more efficiently than wireless phone chargers, which are affected by phone cases, alignment of charge coils etc. Most wireless chargers will lose about 20% of the power they generate.

Wireless chargers are more secure, as hacking most commonly occurs via tampered wired charging cables at public charging stations. Finally, in terms of pricing, wireless chargers tend to be more expensive.

Is it possible to wirelessly charge a phone that is not Qi-enabled?

Yes, with the addition of a wireless charging receiver. These receivers plug into the smartphone’s USB port. You can then charge your mobile phone like any other Qi-enabled device using a wireless charger. However, some older phone batteries may not be compatible, so it is recommended to check with the manufacturer before upgrading older devices.

The power of Qi

When used appropriately, wireless chargers are perfectly safe. We hope this article has removed any doubts and enlightened you about the wonderful science behind them.