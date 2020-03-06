Winners of BT Young Scientist Business Bootcamp revealed

Thirty enterprising students took part in the programme at NovaUCD Print Print Life

A reusable braille translator was among the winning projects at this year’s BT Young Scientist Business Bootcamp at NovaUCD this week.

Now in its eleventh year, the four-day programme saw 29 enterprising students develop their BT Young Scientist & Technology project ideas. The bootcamp culminated in the students delivering a pitch to a panel of judges. It is delivered in partnership with the innovation team of UCD Research and Innovation.

Ben Loughnane, a third-year student from Kinsale Community School Co. Cork, won in the individual category for his project – ‘Electric Paint- how much graphite is needed to heat your home?’.

The project, ‘The Reusable Braille Translator,’ won in the best group category. Five students from across Ireland joined together to create a reusable device which enhances visually impaired peoples reading and web surfing experience by converting text into braille form.

The students are Alison Egan from Castleknock Community College in Dublin, Cian Flaherty from Colaiste Mhuire Mullingar in Co. Westmeath, Maura Madden from Ursuline College in Sligo, Rhys Mordaunt from the Institute of Education in Dublin and Ruairi Mullally from Patrician Secondary school in Newbridge Co. Kildare.

Prof Orla Feely, vice-president for research, innovation & impact, UCD said: “The aim of the four-day Business Bootcamp is to help the students to deepen their entrepreneurial thinking and also their understanding of the key steps required to translate innovative STEM ideas and projects into sustainable and scalable businesses.

“I would like to congratulate the overall winners, and all the students who participated on the 2020 programme and I hope to see their projects transformed into businesses in the very near future.”

TechCentral Reporters