Windows 11 is not quite here

Microsoft puts back upgrades for the rest of us, and the rest of the week's news Print Print Radio

This week we discuss Microsoft’s holding back of Windows 11 upgrades, Tim Berners-Lee’s NFT windfall, Facebook winning big in its fight against regulation, and stock trading app RobinHood gets hit with a record fine by US regulators.

