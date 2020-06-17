What’s new in Visual Studio Code 1.46

Automatic debug and sync improvements Print Print Pro

Microsoft’s Visual Studio Code has become one of the most popular developer tools around. Built using GitHub’s cross-platform Electron framework, Visual Studio Code is a full-featured, extensible, open source code editor that supports a wide selection of programming languages and frameworks, from the familiar C, C++, and C# to modern languages like Go, Rust, and Node.js. And Visual Studio Code is available for Windows, MacOS, and Linux.

Where to download

To download the editor for Windows, MacOS, and Linux, go to Microsoft’s Visual Code Studio web site.

What’s new

Released in June 2020, Visual Studio Code 1.46 has capabilities including:

A GitHub repository now can be added as a remote to local repositories using the Git: Add Remote command.

Automatic debug configurations have been improved. There is now an option to save a configuration into a JSON file to open it up for editing. It is also now possible to show all automatic debug configurations from the Run and Debug start view.

If the editor detects that a developer is working in a CommonJS-style JavaScript module, auto imports now will use require instead of import.

Refactorings for JavaScript and TypeScript, such as Extract to Method and Move to New File, now attempt to preserve original formatting of the refactored source code.

To improve accessibility, the Status Bar now supports keyboard navigation. There also are new commands to make it easier to start and end selections using the keyboard: Set Selection Anchor (⌘K ⌘B), Select from Anchor to Cursor (⌘K ⌘K), Cancel Selection Anchor (Escape), and Go to Selection Anchor.

A Synced Machines view has been added to display the list of machines synchronising VS Code preferences.

The Synced Data view has been enhanced, with developers now able to see the machine from which data was being synced. Developers also can restore to a specific state using the Restore action available on the data entry in the view. Also, data on the cloud can be reset using the Reset Synced Data action available under the More Action (…) button in the view header.

Tabs now can be pinned from either the context menu or via the new command, action.pinEditor (⌘K ⇧Enter).

Official builds for Windows for ARM 64-bit are available on the Insiders download page. These builds work with Microsoft Surface Pro X.

Electron preload scripts have been added for exposing certain Electron APIs to the window. This is a step toward a fully sandboxed window.

Features for flexible layout are now ready for general use, such as moving views between Sidebar and Panel and grouping of views.

IDG News Service