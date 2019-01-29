What are the five fastest VPNs?

If you’re going to use a VPN, you need to pick one that’s fast in Ireland, is stable and easy to use.

In order for a VPN to be fast, the basic prerequisite is for it to have servers in Ireland because the closer is the server, the less time it takes to send data to it. You’re likely to be satisfied with the products on this list. Don’t just take our word for it though.

All of the products on this list have received excellent reviews from real customers, and you can find these reviews online.

Here are the five fastest VPNs on the market:

1. Surfshark

Surfshark is a highly secure VPN, and it’s popular. However, that’s not all that makes Surfshark better than most other VPN services, and the service certainly has a lot going for it. While a lot of other virtual private network services require that you’re somewhat tech-savvy to use the software, beginners won’t be likely to have any trouble with it.

Surfshark has servers in Ireland, it doesn’t keep any logs, and this means that you’re truly able to surf the Web privately and quickly. Many other virtual private networks keep logs of incoming and outgoing traffic, and IP addresses are recorded in their server.

Not only is Surfshark fast, but it’s even capable of handling enough bandwidth for you to torrent over the VPN with ease. If you ever encounter any problems with the VPN, they offer a live chat anytime that can help you get to the bottom of the problems that you’re experiencing.

In addition, Surfshark is one of the most affordable VPNs right now. In fact, you can get the service now for only €1.75 per month, and this is a two-year plan. The standard monthly rate for Surfshark is €9.89 per month. Also, Surfshark has a flexible refund policy, so if you don’t get to like it in a month, there’s a generous 30-day money-back guarantee.

2. NordVPN

NordVPN is exceptionally secure due to a unique feature. While most VPNs only route the traffic through one server, NordVPN routes it through two, and this means that you have two layers of security protecting your privacy. In addition, the service uses 256 bits of encryption to keep your data secure, and this is the same standard of encryption used by major banks.

Furthermore, there are many servers that you can choose from when you’re using NordVPN. You can choose servers that are located in countries all over the world, including Ireland, and the service is highly beginner friendly. The two layers of security with this VPN don’t appear to slow it down much since it’s exceptionally fast.

If compared to other services in the VPN market, NordVPN is on the middle price range. Although you can choose from several pricing plans, their monthly subscription goes for €12.88.

3. TorGuard

TorGuard is both popular and easy to use for beginners. TorGuard offers 256 bits of encryption to keep your data private, and this level of encryption is the standard for major banks. Not only is the VPN known for its exceptional speed, but there are ways that you can make it even faster.

There are three options to choose from when you’re using TorGuard. If you switch from the 256-bit encryption to 128-bit encryption (which is still extremely secure), the speed of your VPN will increase dramatically.

There are several pricing plans that you can choose from with TorGuard. You can get the service for €8.76 per month.

4. Express VPN

Not only is Express VPN fast and easy to use, but it’s compatible with many online services that most VPNs aren’t. In fact, it’s possible to use Express VPN to watch Netflix and Hulu, use it for torrenting, and use Kodi with it. In addition, there aren’t any bandwidth limits imposed by the service, and the service is quite secure.

Express VPN is affordable as well. In fact, you can get the service for €11.36 per month, and the company accepts a variety of payment methods,

including bitcoin.

5. IPVanish

If you’re looking for a VPN that works on your mobile device, you’re likely to be interested in IPVanish. This service is known for its speed and ease of use, and it’s also quite affordable. In fact, you can get IP Vanish for €6.58 per month.

The security of this device is also quite good, and it offers 256-bit encryption that meets the standard used by major financial institutions. In addition, you can get 24/7 customer support from the company, and if you aren’t satisfied with IP Vanish, you can get your money back if you cancel within seven days.

