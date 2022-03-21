Tech For Good Dublin gives Irish businesses chance to welcome Ukrainian refugees Pryvit.ie to carry offers of discounted goods and services Life

The Tech For Good Dublin community has launched a new website that help Irish businesses welcome Ukrainian refugees. Pryvit.ie, allows Irish businesses to make a ‘welcome offer’ of free or discounted goods to people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

A not-for-profit initiative, the aim of the site is to allow people who have been displaced by the war to access special offers and discounted goods listed by Irish businesses. Pryvit, which means ‘hello’ in Ukrainian, facilitates companies across Ireland to place a ‘welcome offer’ of discounted or free goods or services to those arriving in Ireland from Ukraine.

Examples of offers could include deals from all types of businesses including grocery shops, cafés, gyms, pharmacies, and drapery shops.

Máirín Murray, co-founder of Tech for Good Dublin, said: “The tech community in Ireland are horrified by the war in Ukraine and want to welcome those arriving here in such difficult circumstances. Pryvit.ie is a simple idea that allows businesses to offer a helping hand through a welcome offer for their goods or services to Ukrainian refugees.

“The easiest way for Irish business to help the people of Ukraine is through its core products and services, and I am hopeful that, as it grows, Pryvit.ie will act as a very useful directory of what is available. It will also be a testament to the kindness and generosity of the Irish business and tech community.”

The website is a result of a recent Tech for Good Dublin event – Ireland Supports Ukraine – which aimed to mobilise the Tech for Good community to support Ukraine.

Tech for Good Dublin is a community formed in 2017 and now has over 2,200 members. The group is run on a voluntary basis and members believe in the power of technology to positively impact people, communities, and the planet.

TechCentral Reporters