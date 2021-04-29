Waterford Technologies, Getvisibility announce global partnership

Waterford Technologies and Getvisibility today announced signing a global partnership. This comes after a successful collaboration on several SME and Enterprise projects. The two companies based in Waterford and Cork, respectively, which Enterprise Ireland also supports, have decided to further strengthen their alliance with this expansion into a rapidly growing $10 billion market. This partnership will help accelerate the growth and strengthen their long-established client base in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

Both companies provide complementary data security, management, and governance solutions. They have seen tremendous growth and opportunity globally, driven by regulations such as GDPR, CCPA and MiFID II and companies focusing more on best practice and compliance.

In the post-pandemic hybrid work phase, organisations with remote and non-remote workforce are coming under increasing regulatory scrutiny, primarily due to unsecure home devices, employee negligence and in some case, malicious workers that are putting corporate information at a huge risk. This calls for governance and compliance policies that need to be considered from the inside out – beginning with secure users and company data. The best and most straightforward approach is to automate the capture, archiving, indexing and classification process to ensure compliance, remove extra demands or data protection decisions from end-users to protect the individual and the organisation against sensitive data leakage.

Getvisibility, a leader in data visibility and control, uses state-of-the-art AI to classify and secure unstructured information allowing organisations to quickly visualise their data footprint where new and changing data risks have become evident, thus allowing for proactive data management and security. Its dual approach provides flexibility to employees to manually classify data while creating suggestions and automated checking. Getvisibility also provides risk and compliance assessments as well as enforcing protection on sensitive data.

Waterford Technologies provides fully managed data archiving and eDiscovery solution and service to work in tandem with Getvisibility’s data classification technology. This partnership brings the best in the breed of archiving and classification to identify, classify, tag, secure, encrypt, retrieve, and implement retention with data immutability. It provides peace of mind, reducing costs via removal of ROT and legacy licensing to protect your organisation against data breaches, regulations, and legislation and meeting the demands of SAR’s and eDiscovery.

Gary White, a compliance consultant at Waterford Technologies, commented on the partnership: “Our number one goal at Waterford Technologies has always been to help our clients meet the demands of legislation and regulations such as GDPR, CCPA by providing that on-hand knowledge and assistance when needed for over 20 years. Getvisibility have that same ethos, and together we bring innovation, expertise, experience with that local hand-holding and support to a global market.”

To support and reinforce the expansion plans, Getvisibility has added seven further open positions. Waterford Technologies has appointed two senior software developers for their EU HQ, demonstrating their commitment to partner expansion. It is expected that more positions will be added across the US, EU, and the Middle East to enhance further and strengthen their growing partner offering.

Getvisibility said: “We are very excited to be working with Waterford Technologies as our partner. Waterford Technologies’ sophisticated e-mail and file archiving solution is highly complementary to Getvisibility’s AI-based discovery and classification product. We see the data governance and data classification market as being ready for an innovative new solution, and I am very encouraged by the appetite for our game-changing offer.”