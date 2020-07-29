Waterford Institute of Technology launches e-sports scholarship

Main titles included in the scholarship are; League of Legends, Valorant, Counter Strike, Rocket League and Fifa '20

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) has launched an e-sports scholarship: The WIT Vikings Esports Scholarship.

The first of its kind in any third level institute in Ireland, the scholarship is available to new and existing WIT students under the following categories; Elite, Esports and Emerging Talent with criteria provided by Ireland Esports and Collegiate Esports Ireland. The main titles included in the WIT Vikings Esports Scholarship are League of Legends, Valorant, Counter Strike, Rocket League and Fifa ’20.

The scholarship was developed by WIT’s sport brand WIT Vikings Sport, in conjunction with sponsors UPMC Ireland and WIT’s research and innovation hub ArcLabs.

John Windle, head of WIT Vikings Sport, said: “We are delighted to lead the way in the Irish third level sector providing recognition for high performing esport players. My goal is to provide a community in WIT Vikings Sport for all students both present and future who play esports to have the opportunity to receive the same supports and recognition that is given to current sports teams.”

E-sports is one of the fastest growing sports with 2.5 billion active gamers globally. In Ireland, its popularity is growing, with 700,000 regular gamers.

While there is debate about the categorisation of e-sports as a sport, Darragh Cunningham, director at Ireland Esports, the official governing body of gaming and esports in Ireland, said: “E-sports provides an opportunity for students to connect, engage and make friends. The skill level, commitment, and consistency of effort from esports athletes matched and at times exceeded that of what I have seen across other sports.”

For more information on The WIT Vikings Esports Scholarship, visit www.wit.ie/sportscholarships

TechCentral Reporters