WatchGuard completes Panda acquisition

CEO promises enterprise-grade security for the midmarket

WatchGuard has closed the acquisition of the advanced endpoint protection provider, Panda Security.

WatchGuard announced the signing of a definitive agreement to purchase Panda in March 2020. Panda is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of WatchGuard.

“Our customers and partners need access to enterprise-grade security built for the unique needs and requirements of the midmarket. WatchGuard is focused on delivering these security services via an MSP-focused security platform that simplifies every aspect of security delivery and solidifying our position as the de facto security solution for the midmarket,” said Prakash Panjwani, CEO, WatchGuard Technologies.

“The completed acquisition of Panda Security, and the subsequent integration of its portfolio into WatchGuard Cloud, represents a significant milestone for the company and will result in both immediate and long-term benefits for our customers and partners that will address common challenges with security complexity, rapidly changing network topologies, purchasing models, and more.”

According to a company statement, the immediate focus of the combined company is to provide partners and customers from both companies access to the newly expanded portfolio of security solutions. Once the portfolios have been integrated, partners and customers will benefit from advanced threat detection and response functionality fuelled by modern AI capabilities, behaviour profiling techniques, and cutting-edge security event correlation, as well as additional operational benefits such as a centralised management across network and endpoint security.

WatchGuard products and services are trusted around the world by nearly 10,000 security resellers and service providers to protect more than 80,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

TechCentral Reporters