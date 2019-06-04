Voyego partners with Aer Lingus to allow new forms of payment

The Payments Hub platform enables alternative forms of payment including Apple Pay

Voyego, the travel and mobility division of the Comtrade Group, has partnered with Aer Lingus to deliver a Payments Hub platform.

The solution supports alternative forms of payment, like Apple Pay or Aer Club Avios points, giving customers frictionless and secure in-app payments.

The easily integrated platform automates back office payment processes for Aer Lingus, enabling greater efficiency when processing payments.

Oliver Lynch, vice president of business development, Voyego, said: “These developments not only aim to deliver an outstanding e-commerce experience for passengers but also reduce airlines’ operational costs.”

Bringing numerous rewards, the solution has helped to accelerate Aer Lingus’s digital transformation, enhance “customer satisfaction, more efficient processing of payment transactions and business growth”, Lynch said.

Commenting on the partnership, Dave O’Donovan, director of digital and mobile technologies, Aer Lingus, said: “Together, we developed an innovative platform that delivers variety of new payment solutions, reduces the cost of payment processing and provides better functionality for end-users, our valued guests.”

TechCentral Reporters