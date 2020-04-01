Vodafone Ireland donates 1,000 phones to help older people stay connected

One of several initiatives launched to support the vulnerable during the crisis

Vodafone Ireland is donating 1,000 new smartphones along with 2,000 €20 credit top ups to ALONE, an organisation which supports older people in Ireland.

The phones should support older members of our society who are alone, in self-isolation and /or cannot see family and friends over the coming weeks. Each device will come with apps such as WhatsApp, Spotify and RTÉ News pre-installed.

This is one of several initiatives launched by Vodafone to help the vulnerable and isolated during the Covid-19 crisis.

Women’s Aid has vocalised concerns that under the current situation, the number and severity of domestic abuse incidents will increase. In support, Vodafone Ireland made an emergency donation to the charity to help assist vulnerable women during this time.

To ensure those most at risk are safe and get access to its services, Vodafone has implemented priority assistance for the elderly and for vulnerable groups from when stores opens until 12pm and until 2pm on Sundays.

“At Vodafone, we believe that technology and connectivity is vital, especially for those who may be more vulnerable and isolated in our communities during this very difficult time for our country,” said Anne O’Leary, CEO at Vodafone Ireland.

“We want to ensure that wherever possible we keep people connected with family and friends, their local supermarket or any other critical services they may require. We are very happy to be able to support ALONE and Women’s Aid, organisations that are working tirelessly to ensure those in need are being cared for.”

“It is vital that older people are able to reach the people and organisations they need, and that they know that while we all may be staying apart, they are not alone,” said Sean Moynihan, CEO of ALONE.

“This support from Vodafone will enable older people we work with to stay linked in, and able to access any assistance they need at this time. As we are all physically distant at the moment, staying connected is more important than ever.”

TechCentral Reporters