Vodafone, 48 take home top prizes at Switcher.ie Awards

Vodafone was crowned Ireland’s broadband provider of the year at the 2022 Switcher.ie Awards.

Now in their ninth year, the awards help consumers make better-informed buying decisions and recognise leading Irish telecoms providers who offer outstanding products and services to customers. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the annual awards ceremony could not go ahead. In its place Switcher.ie partnered with Focus Ireland to provide 3,000 meals to the homeless.

Winner of the top broadband prize, Vodafone, scooped the awards for broadband provider and best value broadband provider.

Sky took five awards: TV provider of the year, best broadband bundle, best TV content, best customer service, and best technical support.

In the mobile categories, 48 took home the most awards, winning the title of mobile network of the year as well as best SIM-only pay as you go plan, best value mobile network and best mobile network for data. GoMo took home the Best SIM-only bill pay plan award, and Tesco Mobile received the accolade for best customer service.

“The purpose of these awards is to recognise the excellent work within the broadband, TV and mobile phone industry while giving a voice to Irish consumers,” said Eoin Clarke, managing director of Switcher.ie. “These awards provide consumers with the information and confidence they need when choosing which provider is right for them.

“The Irish telecoms market is full of variety when it comes to product and services, and now more than ever, when the competition between providers is so fierce, consumers need reassurance that the service they’re choosing is the best one for them. The Switcher.ie Awards help give consumers independent feedback by taking the opinions and experiences of real people to make sure the winners are truly the providers who offer consumers the best service. When you pair this with our free broadband and TV comparison tools and SIM-only mobile comparison, consumers have everything they need to make the right decisions.”

The full list winners is available at https://switcher.ie/broadband/awards/

TechCentral Reporters