LogoGrab to establish HQ in Dublin

'Visual AI' company achieves 94% growth in 12 months

Visual-AI company LogoGrab plans to establish its global headquarters in Dublin.

The Thomas Street offices will serve as LogoGrab’s HQ as it continues its 2020 expansion and recruitment drive. The company is hiring across its marketing, sales and operations divisions.

The expansion follows a successful financial year for the company. In 2019 LogoGrab experienced year-on-year growth of 94%, up from 64% in 2018.

LogoGrab offers solutions for brand protection, authentication, ad monitoring and sport sponsorship monitoring through ‘visual-AI’ that can recognise where brands are being displayed and detect unauthorised use. The growth is testament to an increased need for invest in brand protection, authentication and monitoring platforms in the online space.

The Dublin tech start-up was founded by Luca Boschin and Alessandro Prest. It now has offices in Dublin and New York.

“In 2019 we were delighted to see continued acceleration of our growth,” said LogoGrab CEO and co-founder, Boschin. “For LogoGrab therefore, it’s not a question of finding opportunities to scale our business, but more so ensuring that we focus on the right opportunities from the choice of many and don’t get distracted by ones that will cause us to scale slower than we know is possible.”

Prest, CTO and co-founder, LogoGrab added: “What we see as at the core of our offering and success is our adaptive learning engine. It’s already been at the centre of our success and thanks to its adaptability, it’s the engine that’s going to help us scale further and faster in 2020. It is without a doubt the dedication and talent of our existing incredible team, and the unique availability of truly exceptional talent in Ireland that makes all this possible.”

TechCentral Reporters