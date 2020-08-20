Virgin Media switches on gigabit broadband network

One million homes given access to speeds of up to 1Gb/s from today

Virgin Media Ireland has switched on gigabit broadband services, giving 97.5% of premises across its network access to speeds of up to 1Gb/s from today.

As the country’s largest gigabit provider, more than 1 million homes under Virgin Media’s network now have access to next-generation connectivity.

1Gb/s broadband is available to customers who choose to pay to upgrade their existing service or connect to it for the first time.

“We’re not announcing plans or ambitions or focusing on limited areas,” said Paul Higgins, vice president of commercial at Virgin Media. “Instead, from today, we’re providing lightning fast broadband connectivity across the country on our gigabit network.”

“We’re able to do this as a result of our constant investment across many years in our infrastructure and network capacity, now totalling over €1 billion, together with the most advanced in-home customer experience.”

Covid-19 has accelerated moves towards digital technology, with Virgin Media research finding that consumers’ digital habits have shifted permanently in recent months. Over the first 10 weeks of lockdown, Virgin Media households downloaded 50% more data per day on average. From March to June, it observed a 40% increase in data usage and a 22% increase in Wi-Fi usage across its high speed residential broadband network.

With Virgin Media’s gigabit connection, the company said ultra-high definition 4K films and TV programmes, large files and videos can be downloaded rapidly, even with multiple devices using the connection simultaneously.

“We know our customers are using their broadband more than ever before with data usage increasing by 40% since March,” added Higgins. “With our announcement today, we’re able to give customers the option of 1Gb/s broadband and the latest in-home technology to unlock the power of this new capability. The fastest just got faster.”

TechCentral Reporters