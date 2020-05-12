Vilicom brings robust mobile connectivity to Dublin Airport

Wireless telecoms provider implements in-building mobile coverage solution

Wireless telecommunications provider, Vilicom, has undertaken major communications works at Dublin Airport Central.

Vilicom is responsible for the installation and continued maintenance of a mobile coverage solution which ensures seamless mobile connectivity for the site.

Robust and expansive mobile connectivity is imperative for the daily operation of the scheme. Its daily occupants can now rely on seamless connectivity through Irelands three main mobile networks – Vodafone, Three and Eir, said Vilicom.

Spanning over 75,000sqm of commercial development, Dublin Airport Central boasts both business and social amenities. The current development, which is directly opposite Terminal 2, consists of office, retail, hotel and leisure facilities and will see further services set to be announced over the coming year.

“With a site of such scale and significance as Dublin Airport Central, mobile networks are the absolute foundation of not only businesses and day-to-day operations on the site, but to a positive customer experience for anyone travelling,” said Sean Keating, CEO of Vilicom.

“For this project, the vision was clear, and we knew we could deliver exactly what the client wanted. We possess unparalleled experience and expertise in developing in-building network solutions.”

“With physical connectivity to the world being so strong here, we needed to ensure that the global telco and IT connectivity is on par,” added Paul Byrne, head of sales and marketing, Dublin Airport Central.

“For this reason, in developing a plot of this scale and magnitude, we had to ensure network connectivity was a considered factor during every phase of the build. With expert assistance from Vilicom, we were able to implement a fully operational DAS network that now provides robust coverage and seamless connectivity across the entire site.”

TechCentral Reporters