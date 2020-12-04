Viatel Group reaches new heights with purchase of Irish Telecom

The Viatel Group has completed the acquisition of Irish Telecom Services.

Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

Irish Telecom Services, trading as Irish Telecom, has been delivering high-speed, high performance networks for more than eleven years. In 2018, the company joined Exigent Networks and Netforce to form Paradyn. As Paradyn increasingly focuses on end-to-end IT security and managed services, Viatel emerged as the perfect home for Irish Telecom’s connectivity customers.

Paul Rellis, CEO of Viatel said: “We are committed to enabling and supporting their [Irish Telecom Services] plans and ambitions. Together we can build something special. We trust we will delight them with the service and expertise they can expect as Viatel customers.”

Cillian McCarthy, managing director of Paradyn and Irish Telecom Services, said: “We built Irish Telecom into a leading high-speed business connectivity provider for the Irish market based on our ethos of putting customer service and quality of connectivity first. Our customers use us for their mission-critical business operations. In Viatel they will find a partner that will continue to deliver the quality and service they love, but also offer them excellent onward connections into the UK and Europe. This will allow us to concentrate on our main business of IT, voice and security managed services.”

Irish Telecom’s customers include Folens Publishers, Irish Continental and Booking.com along with leading Credit Unions and public sector organisations.

