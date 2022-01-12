Viatel acquires Action Point to form a new digital services platform

The Viatel Group, Ireland’s leading independent provider of connectivity, cloud and security solutions, has announced the strategic acquisition of leading digital transformation services provider ActionPoint.

The Limerick-headquartered company provides cutting edge software development and managed IT services to over 500 customers, including many of Ireland’s and the UK’s leading enterprise and public sector organisations such as Munster Rugby, Chill Insurance, National Lottery, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Ireland’s leading Credit Unions. ActionPoint has deep public cloud capability and strong credibility as a Microsoft gold partner.

Paul Rellis, CEO of Viatel, in welcoming the ActionPoint team to the Viatel family said: “Today our team grows from 160 to 260 people. We have long been admirers of the ActionPoint team and culture. They are a special team and business. They have developed a very strong market proposition, and it is an incredible opportunity for both companies to join forces.

“We believe the combined Viatel and ActionPoint capability will provide the market with a unique proposition: Viatel’s strong roots in telecoms, communications and connectivity bolstered by ActionPoint’s capabilities in software development, the Azure cloud and digital transformation means customers can expect a true end to end offering. The customer focused cultures of both companies was key in making this partnership a reality and we are excited about the opportunity to bring an even greater service offering to both Viatel and ActionPoint customers.”

The new group structure will see ActionPoint’s founders and leaders continue to drive the ActionPoint business while providing great innovation and expertise to existing and new customers. Follow-on acquisitions are already earmarked for 2022 as the Group consolidates further in Ireland, and more importantly, turns its focus to international markets. This is significant for Ireland as Viatel and ActionPoint will look to emerging Irish tech talent to help them expand their services globally.

Also welcoming today’s announcement, David Jeffreys, CEO of ActionPoint, commented: ‘We are delighted to be joining the Viatel family and creating this new Digital Services platform. This marks a new chapter in the ActionPoint journey and enables us to continue growing our team across IT, software development and digital transformation, while bringing more services to our customers. We have partnered with Viatel in the past on a number of projects and we were always impressed by their professionalism and customer focus. By joining forces, we are uniquely positioned to deliver the full stack of digital services from data centre and connectivity to cloud, productivity and true Digital Transformation.”

Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Post acquisition, the Viatel Group revenues are forecasted to reach €65 million in 2022.

Venture Legal Services and Grant Thornton acted for Viatel in the acquisition, with Holmes and Deloitte acting for ActionPoint. Viatel’s expansion strategy, including this transaction, is being supported by AIB Capital Markets.