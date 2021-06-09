Varonis opens new Cork office, expects to double headcount over three years

Sixty jobs to cover tech support, research and development, human resources, and sales

Varonis Systems has announced the opening of its new and expanded office space at Penrose Dock in Cork City.

The data security and analytics company said it expects to double its employee headcount over the next three years, creating approximately 60 jobs. New roles will span tech support, research and development, human resources, and sales.

Founded in 2005, Varonis opened its first Cork location in 2017. The company protects organisations’ most sensitive data – including financial information, intellectual property, and confidential employee and patient records. Companies turn to Varonis to detect insider threats and cyberattacks like ransomware and ensure compliance with regulations like the GDPR. Varonis specialises in safeguarding data where it lives – whether on-premises or, increasingly, in cloud applications and infrastructure.

“We are thrilled to expand in Cork at the beautiful new Penrose Dock to support our customers across Europe and throughout the world,” says Dana Shahar, chief human resources officer, Varonis. “Cork is known for its wealth of talented, dedicated employees, and it is a great fit for us as we continue to grow.”

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “Today’s announcement by Varonis to double its headcount in Cork demonstrates the availability of a skilled and talented workforce across the South West Region. This announcement exemplifies IDA Ireland’s continued commitment to winning jobs and investments in regional locations.”

TechCentral Reporters