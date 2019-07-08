Varadis licences Tyndall-developed radiation sensors

A radiation detection technology developed at Tyndall National Institute has been licensed exclusively to Cork-based Varadis.

Tyndall’s Radiation Sensing Field Effect Transistors (RADFETs) accurately measure the absorbed doses of ionising radiation such as gamma rays, protons and x-rays. This highly innovative RADFET technology has wide applications from radiotherapy and oncology to industrial and military, and is already a much sought-after solution for radiation monitoring on both people and equipment.

The technology is already in use by astronauts in the International Space Station, as well as a number of the largest private and public sector organisations around the world.

“Ground-breaking innovations at Tyndall continue to deliver enormous impact with global application,” said Tyndall CEO William Scanlon. “The RADFETs technology is built on 30 years of research in Tyndall; it is already very successful in the marketplace with a number of clients adopting this innovative radiation detection technology.”

Varadis now plans to market the RADFET sensors globally across a number of sectors. For example, when integrated into dosimetry devices, or radiation measurement devices, RADFETs can measure the amount of radiation that a tumour has absorbed in radiotherapy sessions, as well as having important implications in industrial power, space and in the earth’s core.

“The ability to accurately measure absorbed radiation doses is vital in a world where we are surrounded by radiation sources on a day to day basis. Our technology has been validated through recurring customer sales within space exploration, physics research organisations and healthcare sectors. RADFETs is one of the most accurate devices on the market, and provides customers with unique benefits, including the sensor’s micro-size, functionality and ability to integrate with IoT devices and other systems. As the wearable market grows, we see enormous opportunities for the RADFETs technology, and Varadis is already in discussions with significant players in the technology market in the US and Asia,” said Brad Wrigley, CE, Varadis.

The development of RADFETs at Tyndall National Institute has been supported by Enterprise Ireland, European Space Agency and University College Cork’s Technology Transfer Office.

Varadis has also been supported by Tyndall’s Deep Dive entrepreneurship programme in partnership with Bank of Ireland.

TechCentral Reporters

