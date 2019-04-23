US fashion rental company announces 150 software jobs for Galway

Rent the Runway opens first overseas office in Ireland

Rent the Runway the company that created the world’s first living, sustainable wardrobe by enabling women to rent versus buy their clothing, has selected Galway for its first international technology office, creating 150 jobs in software enginggering and development.

The project is supported by IDA Ireland.

The new operation will be the first for Rent the Runway (RTR) outside of the US, where it has five physical locations and 1,800 employees. The company’s technology team is 45% female, and 80% of leaders at the company are women.

“We are thrilled to open our first-ever international office in Galway, where we’ve had overwhelming support from the Irish Government and the IDA. From the start, it was clear that Galway was the perfect location for our new office – the city has an atmosphere of creativity, mirrors Rent the Runway’s cultural values, and excitingly, will be the European Capital of Culture in 2020,” said RTR chief technology officer, Josh Builder (pictured). “There’s an incredible opportunity to tap into the growing STEM talent in the region, and we’re eager to begin establishing our Irish footprint.”

The team in Galway will be undertaking in-house software development unique to RTR as well as supporting US operations by working on existing technological activity supporting RTR’s mobile and desktop platform through which new and current users and subscribers access their services. The Irish teams will also be working on projects to expand and enable RTR’s unique fulfilment network, leverage data science to bring personalisation and insight to all aspects of RTR’s systems, and experiment with new data driven applications. The team will work hand-in-hand with the US-based R&D teams.

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “This is an excellent investment by this leading, innovative company from the US East Coast. Galway, with its vibrant and growing technology ecosystem, is proving a most attractive location for investment and Rent the Runway choosing to locate its first-ever international technology office here will further enhance that reputation. It is also an endorsement of the confidence tech companies have in finding the right talent in the West.”

In March, RT announced its largest investment to-date, of $125 million, bringing the valuation of the company to $1 billion. The company has been recognized by CNBC as the ninth most disruptive company in the world and as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies.

TechCentral Reporters