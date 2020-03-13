Unity Technologies acquires Artomatix

Award-winning developer brings AI to artist workflows

Artomatix, an Irish-based, award-winning software company that uses AI and neural networks to streamline 3D artistic workflows in the entertainment industry has been acquired by Unity Technologies.

Used by 3D artists worldwide across gaming, entertainment, industrial, and design industries, Artomatix’s flagship product, ArtEngine, uses artificial intelligence to help artists accelerate their creative workflows for material creation, enhancing their ability to achieve their artistic vision and produce photorealistic content.

Founded by Dr Eric Risser, and led by CEO Joe Blake, Artomatix has won multiple awards such as the Nvidia award for most promising start-up. The company has been funded by Enterprise Ireland, NDRC, and other leading private Irish and UK-based investors. The company expects to take on more than 100 staff during the next two years, with a new Unity office in Dublin’s city centre.

“Unity understands the value of enabling creators to do more, and that’s something we’re deeply committed to,” said Blake. “AI creation tools like ArtEngine help to put AAA quality content within reach of more creators than ever before. By joining Unity, we can greatly accelerate the delivery of our industry-leading AI for creatives. ArtEngine will continue to remain platform agnostic, enabling creators to benefit from our AI technology regardless of which engine they choose for their projects.”

Brett Bibby, chief product officer, Unity Technologies, said: “AI-assisted content creation tools empower artists by increasing their creative velocity to produce better work and get to quality faster. ArtEngine helps game studios create realistic content for the next generation of consoles and VFX studios to achieve better visuals for films, and can enable equally impressive results for creatives working in other industries. From automotive and architecture to retail marketing and more, the demand for high fidelity design visualizations is growing at an exponential rate and will benefit from ArtEngine’s capabilities.”

