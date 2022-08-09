Unity acquisition boosts Ekco revenue to €105m Combined entity employs more than 300 across Dublin and Cork Trade

Cybersecurity and cloud services specialist Ekco has acquired Unity Technology Solutions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The purchase brings Ekco’s annual revenue to €105 million and staff numbers to just over 500 across Ireland, the UK and the Netherlands. Of that number, almost 400 are cybersecurity and cloud service engineers.

More than 300 people are now employed at five locations across Dublin and Cork.

advertisement





Unity specialises in cybersecurity, infrastructure, applications and identity management. With offices in Dublin and Cork and staff of 80, Unity’s customers include Musgrave Group, SEAI, Sherry FitzGerald, the Residential Tenancies Board and Vodafone.

This latest acquisition by Ekco is a significant milestone and brings Ekco one step closer to its goal of becoming the leading security-first, cloud service provider in Europe.

Commenting on the deal, Eoin Blacklock, CEO of Ekco (pictured), said: “Unity is a natural fit for Ekco and complements our commitment of helping organisations make the transition to secure cloud in a way that strengthens their business and accelerates growth. We’re ambitious for the new Ekco and look forward to bringing our clients the business benefits of our combined investment and technology innovation.”

Unity was established in 2011 as a full IT service provider. It acquired IT Force in 2020.

“Ekco shares our customer-centric business philosophy, which has been a key driver in our success,” said David Hargaden, CEO, Unity. “I look forward to introducing Unity’s customers to the full portfolio of Ekco’s cybersecurity services and to joining the Ekco senior leadership team.”

Ekco has completed a number of other Irish acquisitions over the past year. Most recently, Ekco acquired cybersecurity services provider Kontex Security and with it a staff of 60 technology professionals. Prior to this Ekco acquired cybersecurity consultancy Ward Solutions.

Ekco has completed three funding rounds, the most recent of which was €20.25 million closed within the last year.

“Our strategy of acquiring highly-specialised cybersecurity and cloud service providers will continue,” said Blacklock. “We look for organisations with teams of highly skilled technology professionals that have the same DNA as us and share our business ethos of providing a local, personal service that large-scale providers can’t.”

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?