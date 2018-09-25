Tyndall welcomes €7m in research grants from Horizon 2020

More than 40 jobs to be created off the back of EU funding

Tyndall has been awarded more than €7 million for research projects in the European Commission’s Horizon 2020 programme.

Tyndall secured €5.4 million in its own right and facilitated a further €1.83 million for five Irish partner companies in eight EU-wide technology innovation projects. This is a record funding allocation for Ireland’s ICT research led by Tyndall within the EC ICT Research theme.

“These awards demonstrate the real value of market-leading innovation by Tyndall across our core areas of nano-electronics and photonics,” said Tyndall CEO Prof William Scanlon.

“Securing funding for 57% of our proposals in this very competitive European programme is a strong endorsement of the world-leading research being undertaken at Tyndall, and nationally we are providing important leadership by showing what’s achievable for Ireland through excellent and transformational research at this level.

“This exceptional research funding success reflects a record year for Tyndall in the European arena, with €13 million in project funding secured in 2018 from 13 high-potential research projects. Importantly for Ireland, Tyndall’s industry partners will accrue €5 million of this total. As part of large-scale European consortia, these cutting edge research projects have an overall budget of €80 million and involve ground breaking research in emerging technology areas, with potential ultimately for knock-on high-value jobs in Ireland.”

More than 40 R&D jobs will be created directly as a result of the funding.

Ireland has secured €16 million in funding through the European Commission’s Horizon 2020 ICT Funding call, with a total of €7 million going to Tyndall projects.

TechCentral Reporters