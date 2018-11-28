Tyndall National Institute to collaborate on drug delivery systems with West

Two-year plan supported by Enterprise Ireland

Tyndall National Institute has signed a research & development collaboration agreement with West Pharmaceutical Services to work on future developments of drug delivery systems for injectable medicines.

The collaboration will apply Tyndall’s multidisciplinary ICT research to a range of transformational medical devices in development at West. This will enable West, a global leader in the design and manufacture of drug containment and delivery systems, to meet emerging trends in the healthcare industry.

The two-year project will employ a team of postdoctoral researchers, who will be working at Tyndall in partnership with West and is co-funded by an Enterprise Ireland Innovation Partnership with IDA support.

Carlo Webster, senior strategic business executive, Tyndall National Institute, said: “The Tyndall-West collaboration has arrived at the right time and at the intersection between healthcare and ICT fields. It is becoming increasingly apparent with each new generation of products coming on to the market that smart systems are required. The collaboration is a perfect example of where West identifies unmet needs from the market and partners with Tyndall to deliver the technical competency and innovative solutions that are required.”

West employs more than 700 people across two different manufacturing sites in Dublin and Waterford.

TechCentral Reporters